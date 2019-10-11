|
Alex Craver
August 24, 1991 - October 6, 2019
Alex Craver, Port Orange, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1991. Alex had absolutely no fear. He had an extreme need for that all powerful adrenaline rush. He raced dirt bikes since he was 5 years old, and he loved when he taught you how to get air on your bike and you felt it too. Alex worked with his mom and dad at the family business, Aqua Clear Pools, since he was 15 years old. But, the greatest joy Alex had was being with his son, Otto, who is 6. Alex never had a bigger smile than the day Otto was born. No one could make Alex laugh like Otto. Alex is survived by his son, Otto (6); mother, Denise Craver; father, Scott Craver; grandmother Elaine Sipes; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving him are his beautiful friends and I can only hope that they realize how much they meant to him, he loves you all.There is a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the SNPJ Lodge at 421 N Samsula Drive, New Smyrna Beach from 2 pm to 6 pm. Please come and share your stories and any photos you may have. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It is completely confidential.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019