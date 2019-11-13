|
Alex Parkinson Loyd, Jr.
Jan. 26, 1996 - Nov. 11, 2019
Alex Parkinson Loyd, Jr. passed away on November 11, 2019. Son of Alex (Chip) and Deborah Loyd, Alex was born on January 26, 1996 in Daytona Beach. He grew up in Ormond Beach where he graduated with honors from Seabreeze High School in 2015. Alex was a loving son, excellent big brother to Ashley and a friend to many. He had a caring heart, was frequently champion of the underdog and always ready to lend a helping hand. Alex had many talents and though he excelled in sports, he was also an artist and musician. While growing up in Ormond, Alex played many sports but eventually focused on basketball. He played on numerous basketball teams over the years which culminated in a standout career at Seabreeze and a scholarship to play basketball for Hobart William and Smith College upon graduation. Alex enjoyed expressing his musical talents by playing the drums alongside his best friends in their band Rollingwood as well as writing his own music. Most recently he enjoyed being a part of the team at Sovereign 63. In addition to his parents and sister, Alex is survived by his grandmother, Sue Peters and many uncles, aunts and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Ormond Beach, located at 336 S. Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SMA Healthcare Foundation in remembrance of Alex Loyd at 150 Magnolia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019