Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home and Chapel By The Sea - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 441-1010
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Dale Woodward Funeral Home and Chapel By The Sea - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Longstaffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe Obituary
Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe
06/06/1928 - 09/26/2019
Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe, 91, of Lowton, England, died peacefully of natural causes, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Woodward Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1780 Oceanshore Blvd, Ormond Beach, Florida, 32176. The Reverend Mark Spivey will be officiating. Alex was born June 6, 1928 in Liverpool, England. In 1950, he married Doreen Isherwood, and they had 4 children. They immigrated to Canada in 1959, and continued down the United States until they reached Florida in 1969. He made a good living selling life insurance, eventually becoming top agent. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and in the end, had quite a remarkable collection of antique motorbikes, most of which he restored himself. Alex would be seen during Daytona Beach's Bike Week Main Street scene, in an English Bobby uniform. He made sure the visitors were well entertained. He retired back to England in 1985. In 2002 he had stroke, but was able to maintain his independence with a little help from his friends and family, while still living at home. He is survived by his four children, Roy (Amanda) Longstaffe of Harrogate, England; Colin (Laurie) Longstaffe, of Newport, TN; Sandra McDonald and her husband William McDonald of Palm Coast, FL; and Pam Cawood and her husband Michael Cawood of Ormond Beach, FL . He also is survived by his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his brother Leslie Longstaffe of Palm Desert, CA; his sister Ann of Jefferson, Ohio. Alex was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles William Longstaffe, Richard Gordon Longstaffe and James Daniel Longstaffe. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now