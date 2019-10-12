|
Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe
06/06/1928 - 09/26/2019
Alexander Dorrien Longstaffe, 91, of Lowton, England, died peacefully of natural causes, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Woodward Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 1780 Oceanshore Blvd, Ormond Beach, Florida, 32176. The Reverend Mark Spivey will be officiating. Alex was born June 6, 1928 in Liverpool, England. In 1950, he married Doreen Isherwood, and they had 4 children. They immigrated to Canada in 1959, and continued down the United States until they reached Florida in 1969. He made a good living selling life insurance, eventually becoming top agent. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and in the end, had quite a remarkable collection of antique motorbikes, most of which he restored himself. Alex would be seen during Daytona Beach's Bike Week Main Street scene, in an English Bobby uniform. He made sure the visitors were well entertained. He retired back to England in 1985. In 2002 he had stroke, but was able to maintain his independence with a little help from his friends and family, while still living at home. He is survived by his four children, Roy (Amanda) Longstaffe of Harrogate, England; Colin (Laurie) Longstaffe, of Newport, TN; Sandra McDonald and her husband William McDonald of Palm Coast, FL; and Pam Cawood and her husband Michael Cawood of Ormond Beach, FL . He also is survived by his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his brother Leslie Longstaffe of Palm Desert, CA; his sister Ann of Jefferson, Ohio. Alex was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles William Longstaffe, Richard Gordon Longstaffe and James Daniel Longstaffe. Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019