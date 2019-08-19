|
|
Alexander J. McDevitt
June 26, 1937 - August 15, 2019
Alexander J. McDevitt, 82, Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully from this life Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. After he served in the US Navy, he joined the Merchant Marines and traveled the world. Then he worked 25 years for RCA on the missile-tracking stations of the 1960s in the Caribbean Islands. In 1977 he went to work for United Technologies for 22 years in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He spent his retirement years as a volunteer treasurer for Homeowner Associations in Palm Beach county, St. Augustine, and Ormond Beach.
He leaves his loving wife of 54 years and three children; Alex, Mayra and Jose A. McDevitt, two grandchildren, and three great- grand-children.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019