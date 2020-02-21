Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunrise Park in Holly Hill
Alexander Scott Leiby


1987 - 2020
Alexander Scott Leiby Obituary
Alexander Scott Leiby
07-23-1987 - 02-11-2020
Alex, an appliance repair technician passed away February 11, 2020 at the age of 32.
He was a graduate of Spruce Creek High School Class of 2005 and also attended ATC.
His hobbies were go cart racing and video games. His contagious smile will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his father Scott, mother Claudia and sisters Crystal and Caitlin. Also his Mentor Floyd Miner.
Left to mourn his loss, his Grandma Judy Schmelzer, Uncle Kevin Leiby, brother Shawn who resides in Minnesota.
He also leaves behind his beloved dog Bella and a very large extended family.
A Celebration of Life is planned for February 29th at 2 pm, Sunrise Park in Holly Hill.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
