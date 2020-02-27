|
|
Alexander William
Docktor Jr.
April 6, 1930 - February 25, 2020
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Alexander William Docktor, Jr, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away one month shy of 90 years old. Alex was born April 6, 1930 in Quakertown, PA to Alexander and Jeanette Docktor, Sr. Alex was raised to be a hard worker on the family farm. On November 28, 1968, Alex married Anne Casselbury. They raised two sons, Curtis and Joseph, and five daughters, Dawn, Brenda, Samantha, Alexa, and Patricia. Alex loved to work on his property and could fix anything anywhere. He loved his John Deere tractors and to visit steam engine shows. He also worked hard as a long-distance tractor trailer driver. He was known for being willing to help anyone in need and for his kind spirit. Alex was preceded in death by his father, Alexander, Sr, and his mother, Jeanette, and his brother, Rudy. He is survived by his wife Anne, his seven children, Curtis, Joseph, Dawn, Brenda, Samantha, Alexa, and Patricia, his sister Jeanette Shurow, his brothers Willard and Robert, several nieces and nephews, and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Sugar Mill Dr in New Smyrna Beach, FL at 3 o'clock p.m.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020