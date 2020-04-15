|
Alexis Laine Mills-Wagner
10/05/1996 - 04/09/2020
Alexis was born at Halifax Hospital to Jeff Wagner and Stacy Mills. Leaves behind both parents, sister Alonna and brother Jeffery. She had two children, Dylan and Delilah. Also still living Grandparents Lonnie Wagner, Melinda Pilcher and Great Grandparents on paternal side.
Alexis and Great Grandpa George Pilcher Jr loved the story of Gods rainbow. Alexis met her favorite rainbow in Gods vast sky at Advent Health.
Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020