Alfred Edward Teague
10/27/1928 - 08/23/2020
Alfred Edward Teague, 91, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice Care, Gainesville, FL on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He is survived by his son Larry Teague of Gainesville, FL and daughter Susan Samuel of East Granby, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, Kevin and Molly Teague, and Anna and Amanda Samuel, and four great-grandchildren. Al was born in Greenfield, MA to Lawrence and Lorette Teague. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1946-48 and 1950-51. He was assigned to the HMX-1 crash crew unit. He married Barbara Elliott in 1954 in Greenfield, and they moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1955. He owned and operated Atlantic Window Cleaning and Maintenance for 30 years. He raised his family in Pompano Beach, FL and moved to Ormond Beach in 1997. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will always remain in his family's hearts. He was a very independent and a self-made man. His friends will remember him for his quick wit and silly humor, as well as his intellect. He loved shooting pool, fishing, watching boats, trains, and the USMC. Memorial and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Al's honor.