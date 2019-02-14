|
|
Alfred Joseph Ferrari
09/29/1919 - 02/12/2019
Alfred Joseph Ferrari, age 99, of Ormond Beach, went to be with his Lord on February 12, 2019. Born on September 29, 1919, at age ten he emigrated to the United States from Stenico, Austria (now Italy) where he and his family settled in the coal mining region of western Pennsylvania. Here he met and married his wife of 67 years, Ellen June Caldwell who predeceased him in 2009. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, as well as a steadfast friend, and business colleague. He graduated from Conemaugh Township High School and later the American Savings and Loan Institute College of Business at the University of Indiana. During World War II he proudly served with the 239th Combat Engineers during the Pacific campaign in New Guinea and the Philippines. Earning the rank of Master Sergeant, he was awarded the Bronze Star for his selfless and loyal service. Following the war, he and his bride returned briefly to Pennsylvania before moving to Daytona Beach in 1954. Here he began his lifelong career in the savings and loan industry at Daytona Beach Federal Savings and Loan which later became Heritage Federal. He retired in 1982 as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Federal Savings and Loan. He was an ardent businessman and civic leader. He served as President of the Daytona Beach Kiwanis Club where he had 23 years of perfect attendance. Additionally, he served on the Board of Counselors for Bethune-Cookman University and the Board of Visitors for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also served as a board member of the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, the United Way, the Mental Health Association, the Halifax Medical Center Associates and the Work Haven. He was a founding member of Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, serving there as a deacon and an elder. He and Ellen were avid golfers and for many years were active members of Oceanside Country Club. Besides his wife Ellen, he was pre-deceased by his infant daughter Pamela Kay; his brothers Reno, Francesco, Mario and Frank; and his sister Esther. He will missed by his daughter Patricia and her husband Joel Baker of Fayetteville, NC; son Neal and his wife Michele Ferrari of Edgewater, FL; grandchildren Ryan and Jennifer Baker of Knoxville, TN, Jennifer and Ryan Burroughs of Lebanon, PA; Alex Ferrari of Deltona, FL and Joshua Ferrari, Bethesda, MD; great grandchildren Noah and Delaney Baker, of Knoxville, TN, and his sister Pearl Doherty of Cleveland, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, 105 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church Children's Fund.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019