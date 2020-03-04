|
Alfred Kamuda
July 28, 1938 - March 1, 2020
Alfred J. Kamuda, 81 passed away Monday March 1,2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Ludlow ,MA, son of the late Henry and Caroline (Belczk) Kamuda. Proceeded by his loving wife of 50 years Maria Gloria Kamuda. Father to Alfred H and Susan Kamuda; grandfather to Jessica, Lauren and John Kamuda; great-grandfather to Alyvia Leonard.He also leaves behind his brother John Kamuda and sister Barbara Kamuda and the late Edward Kamuda.He will be missed by many nieces , nephews , cousins and beloved pets Little Maria, Reba,Gilda,Strawberry,Bailey,One-eye Willie and Cali
Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020