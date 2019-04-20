|
Alfred L. Bochese
01/02/1929 - 04/12/2019
Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Al served his country during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he was employed by the State of NJ until he retired in 1985. He and his wife retired to Florida in 1991. Al was an avid coin collector, bowler and New York Yankee fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Frances, and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Halifax Humane Society or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children would be appreciated.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019