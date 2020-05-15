Alfred R. RooneyJuly 29, 1929 - May 9, 2020Alfred Richard 'Al' Rooney was born in Maspeth, Queens, New York. His parents, Francis Patrick Rooney and Mary Ellen Mulick were both born in Ireland and immigrated to the United States. Al was the sixth of nine children and grew up with five brothers and three sisters. In 1951, he married Audree Rubman. Al and Audree were married for fifty-six years and had two children, Margaret and Kevin. After Audree's death, Al was blessed to find a second loving and devoted wife. Amparo 'Ann' Smith and Al married on May 2, 2009. They shared travels, the Catholic faith, Our Lady of Hope Church, Pelican Bay activities, and family and friends. Al earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Finance, attending New York University's night school while working to support his young family. He later returned to NYU and earned a Masters of Business Administration. He worked in New York's Savings Bank industry throughout his career including fourteen years as the president of the Village Savings Bank. Al was active in civic and religious organizations. He served as president of the Flushing Kiwanis Club providing his children with lifelong memories of preparing for and working at the annual pancake breakfast. Al was very involved in the Knights of Columbus and was a Past Grand Knight, Council 3488, Uniondale, New York. After retirement, Al and Audree moved to Florida, settling in Daytona Beach after city hopping for a year or two. Al enjoyed all the Pelican Bay County Club activities especially the golf. He was also able to indulge his urge to keep up with current events and read a broad variety of books. Every day, Al read the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Daytona Beach News-Journal. He was a well-informed and opinionated man. Al is survived by his brother Eugene; his daughter Margaret 'Peggy' Bliss and her husband Jay; his son Kevin and his three children; his wife Ann, her three daughters, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and all Al, Audree, and Ann's treasured nieces and nephews. Al led a full and active life, mentally, physically, and spiritually.