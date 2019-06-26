|
|
Alfred W. Fiedler
08/23/1933 - 06/13/2019
Alfred W. Fiedler, 85, of DeLand, FL, formerly of DeBary, FL, went to heaven peacefully on June 13, 2019. He was born August 23, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to August and Lydia Fiedler. After serving in the US Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL, he worked for IBM for over 25 years until his retirement. Upon moving to Florida, he was actively involved in his church, All Saints Episcopal in Enterprise, FL. He was preceded in death by: his father, August Fiedler; his mother, Lydia Fiedler; his sister, Dorothy Souza; and, his youngest son, Timothy R. Fiedler. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Fiedler; his oldest son, Alan W. Fiedler of Wayne, NJ; his daughter, Lydia Tchividjian of Forest, VA; and his 7 grandchildren: Amber Fiedler, Andrew Fiedler, Adam Fiedler, Hannah Tchividjian, Adalie Tchividjian, Charlotte Tchividjian, and Will Fiedler. The memorial service will be held Sunday, July 7 at 3pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, Enterprise, FL. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 26 to June 30, 2019