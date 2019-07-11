|
Alfred Zappala
September 3, 1931 - June 28, 2019
Alfred Zappala, 87, of Ormond Beach, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence. A son of Joseph A & Frances J. Dempsey Zappala, he grew up in The Bronx and Astoria, New York. Upon graduating from High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was one of the first air crewmen for HU-2 and served from 1950-1955. After his honorable discharge he attended SUNY at New Paltz, from which he also received a Master's degree in African / Asian studies. He also received a Master's degree in Administration from Hofstra University. Mr. Zappala taught in the Half Hollow Hills SD, Dix Hills, NY. He also taught Geography courses at Suffolk Community College, The College of the Albemarle and Daytona Beach Community College. Mr. Zappala loved to sail his boat the Jabberwock, travelling, solving cryptograms, his morning coffee at Panera's and being his son's cat "human." He continued to contribute to the Navy helicopter community, his shipmates and his former commander Capt. Richard Roberts. Al is survived by his wife Mary Bernardette, his daughter Sarah, his son Seton, his brother John, sister -in-law Terry, sister-in-law Frances, sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Charles, sister-in-law Aileen and brother-in-law Ed. He is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial mass was held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Korona, inurnment was held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to The St Francis Breadline 212-564-8799. Or by visiting www.stfrancisbreadline.org. Condolences may be sent www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019