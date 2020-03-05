Home

Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church South Campus
608 Randolph Street
Crescent City, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, South Campus
608 Randolph Street
Crescent City, FL
View Map
Resources
Alfritz Dorset "Sweet Rolle" Rolle, 55, of Lithonia, GA., formerly Seville, transitioned on Monday, February 24, 2020. A native of NYC, he was the son of Alfritz and Ruth (Reese) Rolle. He was a 1983 graduate of Taylor High School. He was a member of Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church, Seville. He was an installation subcontractor for Colts Alarm Company for 29 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Alfritz was preceded in eternal rest by his parents; sisters, Vanessa, Cynthia, and Tammie Reese.
Survivors: daughters, Shenerita Rolle; Kanotra (Ralph) Padgett; sons, Brandon Gibson, Myles Rolle, Patrick Rolle, Christopher Rolle; 2 grandchildren; brothers, Vender (Marie) Rolle, Richard (Gloria) Reese, Timothy Rogers, Kirk Rolle; sisters, Alfreda Rolle, Lisa (Marco) Washington Miler, Mary Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 6 at Mt. Tabor South. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, South Campus, 608 Randolph Street, Crescent City. Pastor Cornelious Scott Golden is the eulogist. Interment: St. Johns Cemetery, Seville. Rolle Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison St., Palatka, FL. Ph. (386) 312-0444.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
