Alice A. Roeper
1926 - 2020
Alice A. Roeper
January 27, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Alice A. Roeper, 94, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Indigo Manor. She was born on January 27, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John and Florence Eliason Pascoe. She raised three wonderful sons, and her passion was taking care of her children and her grandchildren who all fondly called her Gan Gan.
Alice moved to this area in 1973 from Ellicott City, Maryland. She volunteered at the Public School Library in Ellicott City, MD. Alice enjoyed the beach, boating, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her two sons, Gary (Jean) Roeper of Apoka, FL and Keith (Denise) Roeper of Port Orange, FL; six grandchildren, Dana Vix, Tonia Roeper, Michelle (Eric) Tutunjian, Patrick Roeper, Ashley Roeper, and Aaron Williamson; ten great-grandchildren; and two nieces, Judy and Kay Underwood. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William K. Roeper in 2001 and by her son, Kurt Roeper in 2013. She was also predeceased by her stepmother, Mary "Mimi" Pascoe who raised her after her mother passed away. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
