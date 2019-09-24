|
Alice "Doll" E. Dash
Feb. 12, 1926 - Aug. 30, 2019
Alice "Doll" E. Dash, 93, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 under the compassionate care of Port Orange Nursing and Rehab Center in Port Orange, Florida. She was born in Wildwood, New Jersey on February 12, 1926, daughter to the late William H. and Edna Alston Dash. After high school, Mrs. Dash graduated from Queens College. Thereafter, she became a career investigator for the Federal Government. In 1988, she moved to Palm Coast, Florida. Alice attended the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, was a part of Friends of the Flagler County Library, a member of the Palm Coast Library Knitting Club, Grand Dams of Palm Coast, lifetime member of NAACP, retired member from the Palm Coast Red Hats and Jack and Jill of America. Her hobbies were knitting, sewing, puzzles, reading and bowling. Alice is survived by her only child, Claudia Martin and a grandson, Lester Martin Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 6400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida. The family of Ms. Dash will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the Memorial Room of the Church. Ms. Dash has entrusted her arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
