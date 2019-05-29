|
Alice Emma Symons
02/22/1931 - 05/04/2019
Alice Emma Symons, "Ma Symons," beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Mother-in-law passed away peacefully at home on May 4,2019. Born in Carbondale, PA to Emma Alice and John C. Brislin on February 22, 1931. She then moved to New Jersey where she married the love of her life Raymond C. Symons Sr. Once married, they moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where they lived out their lives. Alice loved going to the New Smyrna Speedway on Saturday nights to watch her son Jerry Symons race in Open Wheel Modifieds. She was very involved with her grandchildren's sport events whether it be a baseball game, football game, or go kart racing. If you look in the grandstands or sidelines, Grandma was there cheering as loud as she could. She loved like no other and it didn't matter if you were her child or one she took under her wing… There was never a stranger in our home and no one got turned away or questioned why you were there…. She just opened her arms, hugged you, and let you know all was going to be ok. She was preceeded in death by: Husband- Raymond C Symons Sr, Brother- Walter(Buddy) Brislin, Sister- Patsy Brislin, Sister- Shirley Brislin. Survivors: Brothers: Pat (Margo) Brislin New Jersey, Bobby(Patty) Brislin New Jersey. Sons: Raymond (Nancy) Symons, North Carolina; Leonard (Becky) Symons, New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Billy Symons,New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Tom Symons New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Jerry (Lyncia) Symons, New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Daughter Dianna (Turtle) Shedd, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. 18 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grand-Children, 1 Great- Great- Grand-Child
In leu of flowers, please send donations to: Hailfax Hospice Port Orange
3800 Woodbrair Trail, Port Orange, Fl 32129. Celebration of Life: June 2,2019 @1:00 PM, SNPJ Lodge, 421 N Samsula Drive, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019