Alice G. Rivers
1938 - 2020
Alice G. Rivers
August 1, 1938 - September 29, 2020
Alice G. Rivers, 82, a long- time resident of South Daytona, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Alice was born to Ernest and Frances Giddish in Bristol, CT on August 1, 1938. She and her husband, Metus, moved to South Daytona in 1971 from their home in Connecticut following his retirement. Alice worked as a receptionist for many years in the health care industry, was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, and lived a joyous life, enjoying a good laugh any time she could. She will be missed by all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Alice was predeceased by her husband, and leaves behind her three children: Metus Rivers III, Loretta Rivers, and Jeffery Rivers, along with her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, October 8th at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona beginning at 3pm. The family will receive friends starting one hour prior to service. Those who wish may also leave condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
OCT
8
Service
03:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memories & Condolences
