Alice J. AndrascoAugust 1, 1939 - July 15, 2020Alice J. Andrasco, 80, Port Orange, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born in Sewickley, PA and moved to the area in 1976 from Miami. She was the supervisor of records for the City of Edgewater Police Department for ten years before retirement and a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, Port Orange. Survivors include her husband, William J. "Bill" Andrasco; nine children, Gregory, Frank, Alan and Tim Ball, Gerald, William, Michael and David Andrasco and Bernadette Andrasco-Babcock; brothers, Tom and Bob Kovacs; 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Ball in 1984; two brothers, Bill and Frank Kovacs and sister, Mary Russell. Visitation will be from 5PM until 8 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 399 Orange Ave., Port Orange.