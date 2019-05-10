|
|
Alice K. Garzia
02/14/1931 - 05/08/2019
Alice K. Garzia, 88, Edgewater, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Garzia was born in Boothwyn, PA and moved to the area in 1985 from Marcus Hook, PA. She was a manager in the catalog department at Sears-Roebuck in Wilmington, DE before her retirement, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and attended St. Gerard Mission Church, Edgewater. She was also a member of the Florida Shores Property Owners Association in Edgewater and enjoyed playing Bingo every Monday at the clubhouse. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends and family. Survivors include one son, John P. Garzia of Boothwyn; one daughter, Ann Marie (Rendall) Whibley of Lewes, DE and two grandsons, Ryan (Brittany) Whibley and Kyle (Liz) Garzia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John R. Garzia in 2005 and a son, Anthony Garzia in 2017. Funeral Mass will be 11 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremains burial will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019