Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
Alice Katherine Waterloo


1944 - 2019
Alice Katherine Waterloo
July 10, 1944 - Dec. 13, 2019
Alice Katherine Waterloo, aged 75 from Orange city, FL, has passed on to be with the good Lord on Dec 13, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1944, in Charleston, South Carolina. Alice moved to Florida as a little girl with her family and has lived here since. She retired from General Electric in Daytona beach, where she worked on wiring and soldering for many projects. However her proudest accomplishment was working on the space program for NASA. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook and loved being with her family. She was an accomplished bowler and singing was her passion. She was also known to be a daredevil on the four wheeler. She is predeceased by her husband John Waterloo, her parents James and Flossie Leonard, her sister Audrey McCue, and her brother Sam Leonard. She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia L. Leonard, Bobbi Jo Hammontree, and Angela L. Waterloo, six grandchildren, Ricky Leonard and his fiancee Rachel, Robert Hallock and his wife Keisha, Rory Leonard and his wife Tonya, Julie, Lacey, and Brandon Wheeler, as well as six great-grandchildren Peyton, Gabe, Desmond, Declan, Rylan, and Jaxson. Alice is also survived by her brother Jim Leonard and his wife Jackie, sister in law Marie Leonard, plus numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends, including dear friend Karen Amici. Lets not forget her furry grand-pets Daphne and Capone. Funeral services will be held at Lankford Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, December 19, 2019, visitation at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. and service at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
