R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Alice Laverne Lewis


1931 - 2019
Alice Laverne Lewis Obituary
Alice Laverne Lewis
Jan. 30, 1931 - July 23, 2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Alice Laverne Lewis, 88, Daytona Bch, who passed on July 23, 2019, will be 1 PM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Ms. Lewis was born January 30, 1931 in Pompano Beach, Florida to the late Bessie Hall Lewis Denkins and Leroy T. Lewis. She was a 1947 graduate of B.J. Washington Sr. High School, Miami, Florida and she attended William Penn Business Institution, Philadelphia, PA, and Theodore Press Music and Voice, Philadelphia PA. In her lifetime she was employed as a Kindergarten Teacher at St. James A.M.E. Church, Miami, FL; After School Program at Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School, Miami, FL; Nurse's Aide at various homes & hospitals in Miami, FL; Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, FL, Upjohn Nursing Home private duty and an In-House Manager for the Maley Apartments, under Rev. Carl Brinkley & the Daytona Beach Housing Authority. She is survived by a special cousin: Karen Goodall and the Crosslin Family and other sorrowing friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019
