|
|
Alice M. Swingle
April 25, 1934 - June 15, 2019
Alice M. Swingle, age 85, of Deland, Florida and formerly of Edgewater, Florida went to be with her Lord, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Halifax Health Hospice, Orange City. Mrs. Swingle was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Malcolm "Wayne" Swingle; her parents; and 3 brothers; Harland, Donald and Kenny Hiller. She was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, to Russell and Eleanor Barhite Hiller; Alice came to this area in 1973 from her birthplace.
A former cook and waitress at Bert Fish Medical Center, Alice was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Deltona and enjoyed reading her Bible, bowling, and using the computer.
She is survived by 2 sons; John Wayne Swingle and his wife Ethel of Deland, and Gary Lee Swingle and his wife Marie of Deltona; 4 daughters, Nancy Gregory Potter of Titusville, Susan Kay Snipes and her husband Clayton of Deltona, Debbie Diane Baum and her husband Jack of Oviedo, Laurie Lynn Howes and her husband Robert of Palm Coast; a brother, Maurice Hiller of Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Settle-Wilder's New Smyrna Beach chapel, with Pastor Robert Davis and Pastor Jacob Samples officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Viewing will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Settle-Wilder Chapel, New Smyrna Beach.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019