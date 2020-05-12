Alice Marie Walters
1926 - 2020
Alice Marie Walters
April 19, 1926 - May 6, 2020
Alice Marie (Knutson) Walters of Palm Coast passed away May 6, 2020. She was born in Iola, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She moved to Connecticut, met herhusband and raised her family. In 1984 she and her husband retired to Palm Coast. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She traveled extensively throughout Europe. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and researched her genealogy. She was predeceased in death by her husband Howard and daughter Jane Bongard. She is survived by her daughter Joanne Hitz of Palm Coast and son Jonathan Walters of Malvern, Ohio, four grandsons and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Memorial service
