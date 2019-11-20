|
Alice Martha Bebee
November 13, 2019
Alice Martha Bebee of DeLand, Florida passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. Alice was born on March 25, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois and was married for 63 years to, and leaves behind, her loving husband Robert (Bob) Bebee, Sr., three children, LuAnn Cleveland (Jeff) of Mundelein, Illinois, Robert Bebee Jr. (Kelly) of Deltona and Linda Peterson (David) of DeLand, 11 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. She also has a sister, Betty Geisler of Maringo, IL, and three brothers; Henry Sarau of Green Lane, PA, Donald Sarau of Elgin, IL, and Robert Sarau of Belvidere, IL. Alice was predeceased by her parents Henry and Helen Sarau. Alice was employed by the Morton Salt Company in Chicago, Illinois, moved to DeLand in 1979 and worked briefly with her husband at their business, Granny's Donuts and Ice Cream in DeLand and Orange City. Bob ran the business and Alice went to work for the Clerk of the Court for Volusia County working in the Felony Department. She worked her way to supervisor and Project Specialist before she retired. After retirement she volunteered in the office of her church, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in DeLand. Among her favorite pastimes, was couponing, making "Mug Rugs" and Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren. Alice traveled extensively with her husband visiting relatives in Denmark and Germany on numerous occasions. She also loved cruising. They cruised to Alaska, the Caribbean, Scandinavia and a river cruise on the Danube to visit the many Christmas markets. Some of her hobbies included spending time with her family, going to the beach, gardening and taking long walks with her dogs. She will be missed by all her friends and her extensive family. A memorial service will be held in her honor at her church on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations in her memory be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019