Alice Means Andes Beaulieu
1937 - 2020
Oct. 24, 1937 - Nov. 20, 2020
Alice Means Andes Beaulieu, 83, Sanford, Florida, passed on Friday, November 20th, 2020. Born on October 24th, 1937 and raised in Sanford, Florida. Sister of John, Thomas (deceased), and David Andes. Growing up working at the family business she learned the importance of hard work and being diligent. She prided herself in playing lots of instruments in the high school band and later went to college and became an LPN. She married Clayton Jesse Beaulieu (deceased, 1998), who was in the Navy, and traveled the world abroad. She was a business owner for over 50 years in Debary. Survived by Children: Christine, Jeanne, Ronald and Rodney Beaulieu and Suzette Miller. Grandchildren: Brandon and Bradley Johnson, Valerie Feske, Erica and Ashley Miller, Christina Nichols. 11 Great Grandchildren. Alice was a business owner for over 50 years, but what she truly loved was family and fellowship. She had such a warm and loving personality with a contagious smile and laugh that would fill a room. She truly lived passionately and was always the life of the party. She loved going to charity events, playing games, shopping, gardening, traveling, and going to the beach. She loved to get dolled up and entertain with her southern style cooking. She was a true warrior and never gave up. Visitation will be held on November, 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, funeral service to follow. Committal services at 3p.m. at Sanford Municipal Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are limited to her close family and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 PM
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
NOV
29
Funeral service
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
NOV
29
Committal
03:00 PM
Sanford Municipal Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
