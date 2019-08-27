|
|
Alice Mitelski Kihn
12/21/25 - 8/26/19
A beautiful soul left the earth when Alice Kihn, 93, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away from cancer on August 26, 2019. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Dec. 21, 1925, She married Aaron Kihn in 1945. They raised three children, Marguerite, Nancy and Mitchell. Through eight years of night school, Alice earned a Bachelors degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Masters degree from New York University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Teaneck, NJ for 23 yrs, starting out in 1965 when Teaneck voluntary integrated its schools. Her life long love of learning led her to join the Brandeis Book Group, and WILL group at her home in Florida. She embraced the Kihn family's Jewish faith. She formally converted to Judaism in 1998 and became a bat mitzvah in 2013 at Temple Bet Y'am in St. Augustine, FL. Her marriage with Aaron lasted 40 years until his death in 1985. Later she found a second love of her life, Larry Lepre, whom she wed in 1994. Alice was a true people person and enjoyed socializing with family and friends as often as possible. She was thoughtful, generous and caring, always supportive of her growing extended family. She was very accepting and non-judgmental of all persons. She thrived on being the matriarch. She was an active participant in bridge, mah-jong and book clubs, and the local Democratic party. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother Edward Mitelski and her sister Ramona Rademaker ; daughter Marguerite Lucas, daughter Nancy Kihn and her husband Reed Glassman, and Mitch Kihn and his wife Barrie Brusilla. Grand- and great grandchildren include Jessica Lucas and son Griffen; Aileen Lucas and daughters Madelyn and Eloise; Cara Lucas; Allison Kafalas , husband Dan and son Jacob; Anna Glassman; Leah Kihn; and Naomi Kihn,
The Funeral and service will be Thursday August 29, 2019 -11:30 am at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019