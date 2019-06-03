|
Alison McMillan
04/04/1963 - 06/02/2019
Alison McMillan, 56 of DeLand passed away June 2, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand. She was born in Palatka on April 4, 1963 and worked for Volusia County for 33 years in the Building Contractor Licensing Dept. She loved gardening, reading, sewing and cooking. Alison was predeceased by her 2 daughters Tiara and Leah McMillan. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Tony and sister Angela Slaydon (Jerry) of DeLeon Springs. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9th from 2-4pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10th at 4pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. A private burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019