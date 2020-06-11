Allan Dale Cohen
June 6, 2020
It is with great sorrow and heart ache that the family of Allan Dale Cohen announces his passing on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 61 years old. Dale will be lovingly and forever remembered by his children Jessika & Chris Crowley, Jennifer & Brandon Fiveash and Joshua & Samantha Cohen. Dale will be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren Emma, Conner, Addison, Cohen, Brody and Raegan. Dale is also survived by his mother Rosemary Cohen, his sister Christy Sabiston and family and his brother Randy Cohen and family. He's predeceased by his father Elmer Cohen. Dale was a Florida native, who loved racing and an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Dale dedicated his life as lineman/journeyman with FPL for over 30 years. Dale will forever be in all the hearts and memories he touched as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, grill master, baker and friend. During this difficult time the family asks for prayers. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.