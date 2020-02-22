|
Allan Frank Wieland
12/25/1942 - 02/17/2020
Allan, 77, departed this life on February 17, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1942 in Meriden, Connecticut to mother Betty and father Frank. Allan served his country in the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Texas. During his working career, he was a financial analyst for four state governments and owned his own electronics business. He enjoyed traveling, sports and most of all music. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (a special relationship that began when Lynn was 16 years old and lasted over 45 years); mother, Betty; cousin, James Gere; and a special dog, Kate. Allan's passing concluded this branch of the Wieland family tree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian Biblical Church of God, PO Box 1442, Hollister, CA 95024-1442, your local Alzheimer's Foundation or the Halifax Hospice Center, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Arrangements have been made with Haigh-Black Funeral Home. At Allan's request, there will be no service at this time.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020