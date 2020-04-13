|
Allan (Al) Shayka
2/16/1951 - 3/31/2020
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Allan (Al) Shayka of Port Orange, FL passed away at the age of 69.
Al was born on February 16, 1951 in Scranton, PA to Stephen Shayka and Rosemary Wysocki. He graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in Endwell, NY where he received his Certificate in Auto Body Repair. Starting on January 31, 1980, Al served honorably and proudly in the US Navy Seabees as a Construction Electrician Third Class until his retirement on June 1, 1988.
Al was always one to speak up for what he believed in. His pride of self, duty, and country can be captured in his journey from manning the frontlines of protests against the Vietnam War in the 60's and 70's, to then serving in the military in the 80's. Admiral William H. McRaven said, "If you want to change the world… start singing when you're up to your neck in mud." Sometimes life deals you a 2-7 offsuit. Most people would see that and fold, but not Al. After a service-related disability, Al still had more to offer. He used the rest of his life teaching lessons born of both failure and successes, while inspiring others with his core values of fairness, perseverance, and honor.
Services are on hold due to Covid-19. If you would like to attend a Celebration of Life for Al, which will be held at South Daytona American Legion, Post 361, located at 2648 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, Florida, once reopened, please RSVP Connor at [email protected] Whether you have a story of Al to share, or would like to hear about his "1st Amendment Garbage Can", we would love to celebrate with you.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020