Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Delamater House
1701 Tionia Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Allen Dean Delamater
May 7, 1935 - March 4, 2019
Allen Dean Delamater, age 83, passed away on March 4, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Born on May 7, 1935 in Montcalm County, Michigan to Arthur and Tressa Delamater, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Joy Delamater; brother, Larry (Joan) Delamater and sister Charlotte (Charlie-deceased) House. Allen has 4 daughters; Cheryl (Mike) Davis; Vicky (Tom) Helle; Patty (Karl-deceased) Osborne; Lori (Rusty) Riegert; son Allen (Dorothy) Delamater; 10 grandchildren Joshua (Misa) Davis; Nicole Davis; Tommy (Amanda) Helle; Matthew (Kelli) Helle; Kandi (Albert) Andersen; Kory (Kelly) Osborne; Kayla (Jimmy) Dixon; Kristen (Andy) Mialki; Cayci Riegert; Jessica Riegert and 15 great grandchildren; Leighton, Crew and Maggie Davis; Jennie and Michael Davis; Cassidy and Colton Helle; Emma and Blake Helle; Abigail, Konnor and Kaleb Andersen; Kayden and Kallie Osborne; and Wyatt Mialki. Also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Celebration of Life for Allen will be at the Delamater House on March 24, 2019 (Sunday) at 2 p.m. located at 1701 Tionia Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Allen was a veteran and was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps, worked for General Electric Co., in Edmore Michigan while receiving his AA in Industrial Technology from Montcalm Community College and at the same time attending Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Michigan where he received certification by the State of Michigan to teach trade Technical Courses. He was an instructor at Montcalm Community College, License Builder in the State of Michigan, owner of Delamater Builders while owning and operating the grocery stores in Six Lakes, Michigan.
Allen moved to Florida in 1973, worked at Stanco in Winter Park, a Licensed Building Contractor in the State of Florida and worked as self-employed. He was the VP and Qualifying Officer for S & M Constructors, owner of Adel Inc., Building Official for the City of Oviedo in Florida, Retired; and was the owner and operated Backyard Nursery.
Allen loved to fish and camp with his son. He enjoyed woodworking throughout the years and crafted many beautiful pieces and furniture that will be cherished by his family. Loved to travel through-out the U.S., enjoying historical sites of the Civil War with his wife Carol and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019
