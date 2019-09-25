|
|
Allen Edward Davis III
Aug. 10, 1948 - Sep. 23, 2019
Allen Edward Davis III, Commander USN Ret., passed away on September 23, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1948 in Baldwin, New York, to Allen and Mildred Davis. Allen's strength and courage sustained him throughout his active life. He served In Viet Nam as crew chief on a medivac helicopter and later in field hospitals during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. In retirement he was called again to participate in a mission to rescue severely injured service men in the mountains of Afghanistan. Allen was not only a dedicated service member but also a dedicated medical professional. He served his community for more than 20 years as a Nurse Practitioner and Hospital administrator. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors. He biked, ran marathons, skied, surfed and rode his Harley, He loved the water and enjoyed boating and Scuba diving. He cherished his summer vacations in the Florida Keys with his family. He wrote many exciting stories and beautiful songs. Nicknamed "Bug" he delighted in entertaining his friends and family with his sense of humor and sharp wit. He is survived by his wife, Nina Davis and his children, Heather Budd, Jennifer Miller, Allen E Davis IV, Daniel Davis, their spouses and ten grandchildren. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He leaves behind his three devoted sisters and a host of family member and friends. We will always miss you, Bug! The family will receive friends 6:00 to 9:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave. Services will be conducted at 12 Noon Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or the SPCA in honor of Benny and Jerry Davis. On line condolences and memories can be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019