|
|
Allen Robert Ingalls
12/05/1941 - 03/18/2019
Allan Robert Ingalls, 77 years old, of Ponce Inlet, passed away peacefully on March 18th, 2019, at Halifax Hospice in Port Orange. He was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 5th, 1941 a son to the late Hollis and Clarice Ingalls, their only child. They raised him in Lorain, a city on Lake Erie where he attended local schools and graduated from Lorain High School. He furthered his education at Bowling Green University where he received his Bachelors Degree. After moving to Michigan he attended and graduated Wayne State University receiving a Masters Degree in Education. Allan taught in Schools for many years and then ventured into the travel industry which afforded him the opportunity to travel the world, something that he loved. He then spent years in management at Montgomery Wards. Allan ended his working career in the Insurance Industry. He moved to Ponce Inlet in 2003 and found his favorite job at "The Bait Shop" at Inlet Harbor. Allan was also on the Board of Directors for the Towers, a position he held for 12 years. He was a busy man.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, his beloved Barbara and his two children, Bradley (Mandy) Ingalls, and Holly Ingalls, three wonderful step-children Lorri Bossick, Shari (Arthur) Gurisko-Lack and Kenneth (Nancy) Ford, six grand-children and five great grand-children. Allan was well respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A viewing for family and friends will be Monday, March 25th from 9:00AM to 10:00AM followed by a service at 10:00 at The Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach; burial will be in Daytona Memorial Park. In memory of Allan please consider The or Flowers of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019