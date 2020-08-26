Allyson Leigh Smith

Nov. 3, 1987 - Aug. 10, 2020

We would like to invite you to the memorial service for Allyson "Ally" Smith, on Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m. Ally passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020. The service will be held at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, located at 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Survivors include her husband, Matthew Smith; her daughters, Peyton Emily and Hazel Joan Smith; her brother, Cody, and niece Chloe; her mother-in-law, Cindy Anderson; father-in-law Jim Anderson and loving grandmother, Dorothy Smith. Ally loved scrapbooking, dancing to country music and going on dates with her daughters. She will be in our hearts forever, her laugh cherished, and her memories will make us smile. Please join us as we celebrate the time we spent with this wonderful woman, mother, and friend.



