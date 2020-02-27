Home

Alma McDuffie Gorden

Alma McDuffie Gorden Obituary
Alma McDuffie Gorden
February 19, 2020
Funeral Services for Mrs. Alma McDuffie Gorden, 94, Daytona Beach, who passed on February 19, 2020, will be 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Victor Gooden, pastor, New Life Church Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri. Feb. 28) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc., and from 10 AM until service time in chapel on Saturday. Mrs. Gorden was born in Cairo, GA in 1925 to the late James and Cordele Adams McDuffie. She moved to Daytona Beach, FL with her husband Jack Gorden in 1946. Initially, Alma worked as a hairdresser for several years before becoming a school teacher after graduating from Bethune Cookman College in 1961. She taught elementary school for 30 years in the Volusia County School System (Holly Hill Elementary School) and was recognized as an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America in 1975. Alma was also a member of the Eastern Star, NAACP, Zeta Sorority, and West Side Business Association. During her retirement years Alma was a member of Church Women United, and the Daytona Beach Commission on Preservation of City Historical Sites. Alma is preceded in death by her husband Jack Gorden. She leaves to cherish her memory , her 3 sons, Leonard Gorden of Daytona Beach, FL, Leon Gorden of West Palm Beach, FL, and Bernard Gorden, Washington, DC, 2 granddaughters Stacian Gorden-Turner , Columbia, MD and Dr. Alexis Gorden McCary, M.D. ,Silver Spring, MD; 2 great granddaughters, Azure Gorden-Turner and Kendall Elise McCary , and a host of cousins from the McDuffie and Adams Families..

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
