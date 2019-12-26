Home

Alphonso "Fonza" Desaussure

Alphonso "Fonza" Desaussure
December 10, 2019
The Home Going Service will be 11am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at ADJUnity Memorial Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery, Orange City, FL. Visitation hours will be from 5-7pm in The Memorial Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Alphonso departed this earth on Dec. 10, 2019 at Florida Hospital Fish Memorial in Orange City. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Wayne; grandsons, Keymon and Jaiden; brothers, Alfred, Sonny (Iren), Monroe (Debbie), Mike, Freddie, and Reggie (both deceased); sister, Mildred (John) and Nora (deceased); step sister, Sherlie (deceased); aunt, Birdie Nixon; favorite nieces, Maggie and Tina; favorite nephew, Lottie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends; life long friends, Vorn Stafford and Lindsey Smith; devoted friend, Willie Daniel Snookie Reed. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
