Reverend Alphonso Harvey
August 25, 1936 - July 1, 2019
Dr. Reverend Alphonso Harvey, a native of Birmingham, AL, was born on August 25, 1936 to the late Mrs. Lucille Keener of Birmingham, AL and the late Dr. Oscar S. Harvey of Tuscaloosa, AL. He graduated from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Reverend Harvey was licensed to preach by his home congregation of White Rock Baptist Church and Pastor Reverent J. S. Mickens in Winston Salem, NC. He was ordained through the Gifford Baptist Missionary and Educational Association of the North Carolina General Baptist Convention. Rev. Harvey has been the Pastor of First Baptist Church Armstrong tor the past 15 years, where he became involved in many community events. His legacy will be forever remembered by his lovely and devoted wife of 51 years, Ada Goldsmith Harvey. The architect of the family's legacy will live on through his children: Sons; Alphonso (Tanisha) Harvey, Nashville, TN., Raythel Harvey, Oxon Hill, MD, David Thompson, Bunnell, FL, Ernest Jackson, Staten Island, NY. Daughters; Adrienne Harvey, Bunnell, FL and Dr. Koran Kanaifu, College Park, GA. Four Grandchildren, four Siblings; one Brother-in-law. Five nephews and nieces, six cousins, and a host of other relatives, friends and the officers and members of First Baptist Church Armstrong. Visitation will be Friday, 7/12 at First Baptist Church, 6370 Armstrong Rd., Elkton, FL. The Service is Saturday, 7/13 at Lord's Temple of Refuge, 140 Gilmore St., Hastings, FL, and interment Monday, July 15, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019