Altha Maria "Tina" Yoxtheimer
Sep. 17, 1957 - June 6, 2020
Altha Maria "Tina" Yoxtheimer, age 62, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Port Orange, Florida. She was born September 17, 1957 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Milo F. and Dorothy Baggs Yoxtheimer. Tina grew up in Ponce Inlet, Florida and enjoyed surfing, fishing and helping in the family restaurant Fisherman's Warf. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1975 and went on to study at Life College where she became a Certified Licensed Massage Therapist. In 1987, she relocated to Bridgeport, Connecticut and opened a wellness center providing homeopathic services. Tina returned to Florida in the mid 90's and moved back to Palatka to help care for her mother. Tina was a gifted musician who could play the piano, guitar, trumpet and many other instruments. She was artistically talented and enjoyed painting, drawing, crafting and basket weaving. She appreciated the gifts of nature including gardening and had an open-door policy for any animal who ventured to her home. Tina had a sharp wit and loved to create funny comic strips and bumper sticker sayings. She designed and marketed Blender shoes with the hope that one day their success could help end homelessness. Tina was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Henry Homer Sweat Junior. She is survived by her brother and wife Clayton Lamar and Naza Yoxtheimer (Bunnell, FL), sister Bonnie Yoxtheimer Kemp (Sioux Falls, SD), sister and husband Martha Jo and George Locke III (South Daytona, FL), 10 nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews and 12 great great nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by lifelong friends Gladys and Julie Davis (Ponce Inlet, FL) and Billie and Cathy Coursen and family (Port Orange, FL). A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to an animal shelter of your choice or Halifax Health Hospice Care Port Orange. Condolences can be made to the family online at WWW.alavondirectcremationservice.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.