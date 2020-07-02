Dr. Alton G. Sheffield
1937 - 2020
Dr. Alton Glenn Sheffield, 82, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away surrounded by his family on June 23, 2020 at Halifax Medical Center following a brief illness.
Alton was born in 1937 near Panama City, Florida in the home of his loving parents, the late Andrew and Rossie (Mashburn) Sheffield. He left home at a young age to join the US Navy, serving in California, Guam, and on board the USS Lexington, achieving the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade (Dental Corps). After military service he graduated from Florida State University, then the University of Louisville with the degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine. After several years of dental practice in Bremen, GA, he furthered his education at Fairleigh Dickenson University in New Jersey with a Master of Science in Dentistry, specializing in Orthodontics. After practicing in Melbourne, FL for three years, he moved to Daytona Beach in 1977. Here he continued to practice Orthodontics until 2004, with satellite offices in Port Orange and New Smyrna Beach. He resided in Volusia County for the rest of his life.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, as well as a good friend and mentor to many, Alton is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Mary, and their two children and five grandchildren: Glenn Sheffield-Laing (Alton Jr.) and his husband Douglas, of Tampa, FL, and Elizabeth Burrows and her husband Nicholas, with their five children Anderson, Noah, Ethan, Emily, and Reid, all of Daytona Beach. Surviving also are his three brothers and their wives, Andrew and Judy Sheffield of Leesburg, FL, twin brother Alvin Sheffield of Coffee Springs, AL, and Edward and Freida Sheffield of Panama City, FL, as well as sister and brothers in law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alton was a lifelong Christian and a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, choir member, and Sunday school teacher, among many other roles.
Interment is planned at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL and will be limited to family. Details regarding a service to commemorate his life will be announced by the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Foster Florida (www.fosterflorida.org
), and Central Baptist Church of Daytona Beach (www.centralbc.org
).