Alva E. Mallory, Jr.
12/22/1931 - 06/10/2020
Alva E. Mallory, Jr. 88 of DeLand passed away June 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Jackson, Michigan on December 22, 1931 and moved to DeLand 20 years ago from Almira, Michigan. Alva served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in DeLand. He was also a member of the VFW, the AmVets and the Elks of Gaylord, Michigan. Alva enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and all sports. He is survived by his sons Steve Mallory, Glenn Mallory and Chuck Mallory; sister Dorothy Lanphear; grandchildren Darlene, Thomas, Jared, Joshua and Amber and great-grandchild Paisley. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15th at 12 noon at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with a visitation from 10am-12pm prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Ever Rest Memorial Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VFW. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.