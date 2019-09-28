|
Alvin Egbert Macomber, Jr.
1937 - 2019
Alvin passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and their family. Alvin was born in Port Arthur, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Egbert Macomber Sr. Alvin had vocational training as an Electrician Technician and was certified as an air conditioning Serviceman. Alvin moved to Palm Coast in 1980 and was in charge of the installation of air conditioners in all ITT homes. After retiring, Alvin enjoyed time with his wife Sema, traveling, cruising, fishing and he loved his kindle. Alvin was a sweet and loving man who enjoyed his social life with his many friends who became his family. Alvin is survived by his wife, Semareva Friedman and stepdaughters and their families. Contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Torah or The Jerry Doliner Food Bank. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd, 2019, at Mt Sinai Cemetery on 340 White St., Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019