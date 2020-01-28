|
|
Alvin Jay "A.J." Clark, Sr.
January 23, 2020
Alvin Jay "A.J." Clark, Sr., 66, of Bunnell, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Bunnell following an extended illness. A.J. was born in Lexington, KY had been a resident of Florida for 42 years, coming from Lexington. He had worked as a construction supervisor in the high-end home construction industry. He had been a member of Palm Springs Baptist Church in Palm Springs, FL where he served as Sunday School Superintendent. He had also been a member of the Palatka Moose Lodge. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He enjoyed fishing, golf, baseball, bowling, dominoes, and especially spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. and Jessie Clark; brother, Bill Clark, Jr.; and grandson, Dillon Perez; and a mother-in-law, Nadine Nipper. Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Debbie Clark; two daughters, Paula Barrow (Joel), and April and Carlos Perez; two sons, Alvin and Laura Clark, and Paul and Beth Barrow; two adopted sisters, Myra Gresham and Pam Baker; three brothers, Jimmy, Ernie and Sam; a father-in-law, Eugene Nipper; a sister-in-law, Linda Nipper; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1st at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka with Pastor Scott Adie officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens. Reception to be held at Church of God, Ivy Road, Highway 17, San Mateo, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice of Flagler County, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
