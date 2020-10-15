1/1
Alvin K. Potter
1930 - 2020
Alvin K. Potter
March 29, 1930 - October 4, 2020
Longtime resident Alvin K. Potter, 90, died peacefully on October 4, 2020 at his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Alvin was born on March 29, 1930 in Webster, Maine. He was the youngest of six siblings born to Ethel M. Potter (Bickford) and Arthur C. Potter late of Sabattus, Maine. He graduated from Sabattus High School in 1947 as class President and Valedictorian. He continued his education at the University of Maine and at Penn State University graduating with a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics. After graduation, he began his illustrious career employed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His employment included postings in Saudi Arabia and Liberia. Through his postings in foreign lands he fulfilled his dreams to see the world as he knew it. After 34 years of service, he retired in 1987. His interests in life were bridge, traveling, statistics and gaming. The gaming industry will certainly miss him. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Joyce Potter; daughter Melody Elaine Potter; brothers Louis, Edwin, Frank, and sister Edna (Bradstreet). Alvin is survived by his loving daughter Barbara Elaine Czekalski; granddaughter Pamela Johnson and two great-grandsons; brother Lawrence Potter and his former wife Leatrice Moore. No services will be held. To his many friends and acquaintances, remember Al as a kind, gentle individual who believed compromise and friendship was the answer to a happy life. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Cremation services. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
