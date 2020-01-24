|
Amanda (Mandy) Ann Cash
November 20, 2019
Amanda ('Mandy') Ann Cash, 68, of Palm Coast, FL, has gone on to glory and is rejoicing with the angels. She passed away 11/20/2019 after a brave battle with cancer, but Mandy has the victory of eternal life with no pain and eternal fellowship with the Lord. Heritage Funeral Home handled arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Megan Cash; her loving companion, Vitautas, with whom she biked to the beach; her sister Colleen Silano and brother-in-law Pastor Charles Silano, with whom she shared many glorious summer days boating and kayaking; her brother Johnny Cash and his wife Tina of Raleigh, NC and niece Rayne; and her nephew Michael Bligh and his wife Sasha of Gladstone, NJ and their two daughters Isla and Fiona; and her sweet neighbors and friends who kept up her spirits. Amanda lived in Flagler since 1992, working at Daytona State College while completing her associate's degree and working for the school system before retiring as a bookkeeper at the Flagler Auditorium, volunteering at Grace Food Pantry and painting. She believed in tapping into a powerful inner strength and tenacity to navigate life's difficulties, taking on the world with every task. If you have a heartfelt memory of Mandy, please email [email protected] A memorial will be held Sat. Feb 1st with location TBA: message for details.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020