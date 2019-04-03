Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Amaral- Tidman

Amaral- Tidman Obituary
Amaral- Tidman
03/30/2019
Mrs. Amaral – Tidman of New Smyrna Beach Florida and Acushnet MA, was born in New Bedford MA and has resided in New Smyrna Beach FL since 1986. She was the proprietor of "The Acorn Shop" and "George The Tailor" in New Bedford MA. She was an avid tennis player and a former member of the Inlet Tennis Association, and the Dartmouth Tennis Club. She enjoyed dancing, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband Paul A. Tidman, a son, Gary Amaral and his wife Marie of Rochester MA, and two daughters, Judith Scudder of SanClemente CA, and June Hogan and her husband Michael of Lakeville MA, a sister, Stella Gonsalves of Acushnet MA, seven grandchildren, Corey Amaral and his wife Dawn, Kevin Amaral, Lauren Scudder and Michael Scudder, David Hogan, Courtney Tabor - Abbott and Eddie Tabor, three great grandchildren, August Hogan, James and Samuel Tabor - Abbott, and a very special niece Carolyn Cote and her spouse Tammy Craparotta. She was predeceased by her first husband George Amaral to whom she was married for fifty years, and her son Gregory Amaral, and two sisters, Rita Cardany and Doris Allie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , her favorite charity.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
