Amy Allyn (Lyn) Hawthorne

March 7, 1961 - June 8, 2020

Amy (or Lyn) passed away recently in Ormond Beach. It is with great sorrow that we mark her passing. Amy spent her early years in Daytona and Ormond Beach and graduated from Mainland HS in 1979. She later attended Syracuse U. where she studied information technology before accepting a job with Liberty Mutual in New Hampshire where she managed client databases. She later spent time in Arizona before returning to Ormond Beach to care for her father Bill during his advanced years. She was a devoted daughter and selfless caregiver and was a shining light of love for all who knew her during this time. She worked at Rotomation in Ormond Beach, building and managing their website and online ordering system.

From an early age, Amy had a keen interest in the performing arts and she became an excellent source for Hollywood and Broadway nostalgia and history. She greatly enjoyed "Dapper Days" at Disneyworld every year, where she could exhibit her collection of period attire, accessories and coiffures. Amy was a Renaissance Fair enthusiast and traveled around the state, attending fairs with her close friends Andrea and Greg. She was an avid genealogist and built an extensive family tree database and photo archive from relatives in Florida and Georgia as well as providing research for friends and family.

Amy had great compassion for animals and adored her cats that were by her side for many years: Maxine, Harry, Samantha, and Freddy - all rescue animals. She showed her support by donating to the local Humane Society Thrift Store where she was also a frequent customer.

Amy loved to travel both professionally to attend trade conferences for Rotomation, and for her own personal enjoyment. She loved Hawaii so much, having visited at an early age, that she returned to get married and for vacations. She traveled around Europe with her extended family, visited Canada and loved the open expanses of the southwest USA.

Amy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. She will be missed by her family, and friends at Rotomation.

She is survived by her brother, Tom of Guilford, CT, her nephew and family, Aaron, Katie, Emily and Alex Hawthorne, of North Haven, CT and her former husband Jim McNulty of Tangerine, FL. She is predeceased by her parents, Amye and Bill Hawthorne of Ormond Beach. A Celebration of Amy's Life will be held at a later date.



