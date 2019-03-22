|
|
Ana Dalao Wood
10/14/1929 - 03/18/2019
On Monday, March 18, 2019, Ana Dalao Wood, loving mother of Angel Wood Hauch, passed away at the age of 89 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Ana was born on October 14, 1929, in Manila, Phillipines, to Col. Esteban Boadilla Dalao and Conception Abuan Dalao. She immigrated to the United States from the Phillipines at the age of 18, and attended Holmquist School in New Hope, Pennsylvania and Stetson University in Deland, FL. On January 1, 1951, she married William Duane Wood, III. She raised a daughter, Angel Felice, and dedicated her life to caring for her daughter, family, and friends. Ana was a ballet aficionado and for a short time danced with the Ballet Russe de MonteCarlo in New York City, NY. While attending Stetson University in Deland, she joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and the Glee Club. While residing on Davis Island in Tampa, she volunteered at the Tampa General Hospital and organized events to support the Tampa Ballet Company. After she moved to Ormond Beach, she attended St. Brendan's Catholic Church and enjoyed outings with the Palmetto Club. Ana was an avid cook and was known and loved for her gregarious personality, her unwavering devotion to family and friends, and her compassion for animals. Ana was preceded in death by her father, Col. Esteban Dalao, her mother, Conception, and her brother, Gregory. She is survived by her daughter, Angel, her grandchildren, Brian Hauch and Kristin Hauch Melton, and her three great grandchildren, Jazmin, Ethan, and Matthew. Ana's immediate family celebrated her life at a special mass and gathering on Friday, March 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ana's preferred charity, at .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019