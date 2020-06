Or Copy this URL to Share

ANASTASIOS SOUKERAS

11/14/1935 - JUNE 6,2020

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A KINDER, MORE LOVING AND GENEROUS MAN. HE WAS ALWAYS READY TO LEND A HAND EVEN TO STRANGERS.

LOVED HIS WIFE OF FIFTY NINE YEARS SONDRA. THEY HAD TWO SONS CONSTANTINOS AND JASON. GRAND CHILDREN CRISTA AND STEVEN AND GREAT GRANDCHILDREN AIDEN AND BABY CHARLOTTE.

HE WILL BE MISSED UNTIL THE END OF TIME.



